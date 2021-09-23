BJP panicked by Arvind Kejriwal's growing popularity, attempting to tarnish AAP’s image by sending notices: Raghav Chadha

New Delhi: Aam Aadmi Party National Secretary Pankaj Gupta appeared before the Enforcement Directorate after being summoned in a politically motivated fabricated case at the behest of the BJP. AAP National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha said that the party is unfazed and will fully cooperate in the process.

He said that the BJP is panicked because of AAP’s rising graphs and National Convenor and Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal’s rising popularity across the country and is thus trying to malign the party’s image. He stressed upon the fact that BJP is frustrated that it can’t electorally assassinate AAP, so it is misusing government agencies to character assassinate the party. Chadha said that this notice is a part of BJP’s conspiracy to harass Aam Aadmi Party to break down its spirits before assembly elections of Uttarakhand, Punjab, Gujarat and Goa but the party is undeterred and the public is with AAP. Attacking the BJP for its vendetta politics, he said that if the BJP wants to get a place in the hearts of people and challenge AAP, then they will have to start work-oriented politics like Arvind Kejriwal, instead of their revenge-oriented politics.

Aam Aadmi Party National Spokesperson Raghav Chadha said, "In an unending quest to persecute the Aam Aadmi Party, every agency of PM Modi’s Government has been unleashed against us. This time, in a first, the Aam Aadmi Party has received a summon from the Enforcement Directorate. I'd rather call these 'love letters' from the BJP as ED is the party’s favourite agency whose resources they exploit for a select few. I want to tell the BJP that the Aam Aadmi Party and the soldiers of Arvind Kejriwal won't get scared or perturbed by notices and summons you send. These summons are the consequences of the growing popularity of Arvind Kejriwal and Aam Aadmi Party throughout the country. AAP enters the political scene of Uttarakhand and the BJP is compelled to replace its Chief Minister on more than one occasion. The Aam Aadmi Party goes into the fortress of BJP, Surat, and wins 27 seats in the municipality. Subsequently, the BJP is compelled to remove its Chief Minister there as well. AAP goes to Goa, decimates Congress and emerges as the principal opposition to the BJP. BJP stands rattled. AAP goes to Punjab and every opinion poll in the country is showing that AAP is likely to form a government in Punjab with a thumping majority. It's the growing popularity of AAP which has made these 'love letters' come to us."

Raghav Chadha said, "These notices are not going to deter us. Kejriwal has always taught us that the path which we are treading on isn't a bed of roses. There will be difficulties, hardships but we are well equipped and have the courage and determination to face these notices. Aam Aadmi Party believes in the rule of law and we hope that it prevails over the rule of vendetta politics. These political revenge seeking departments like the Enforcement Directorate which are unleashed on the Aam Aadmi Party will not be successful in their attempts. We are here to fully cooperate with them but we also must understand that this is not a legal notice but a political move. BJP's strategy is that if you can't electorally assassinate the Aam Aadmi Party, character assassinate them."

Recalling the past incidents of such intimidations, Raghav Chadha said, "Today, I stand in front of the Enforcement Directorate office with the National Secretary of Aam Aadmi Party. We will most certainly cooperate with these agencies and let me tell you that all these agencies, for the last 8 years, have looked into every book of accounts of the Aam Aadmi Party. Not even a single assessment year has passed by when we have not received these assessment notices. CBI has raided the Chief Minister, Deputy Chief Minister, Health Minister, Aam Aadmi Party's 21 MLAs were booked under fabricated cases and arrested. 20 of our MLAs were disqualified from the assembly and Shunglu Committee was incorporated to look into 450 administrative files of the Delhi Government. In each of these enquiries, the Aam Aadmi Party has received a clean chit. This is because we are pure, upright and committed to the betterment of the people of this country. These attempts of vendetta politics will be futile and we appeal to the BJP that if you feel so threatened by the Aam Aadmi Party and Arvind Kejriwal, try and fight us in the political battlefield. Try to win the hearts of the people like Kejriwal has done. Don't try to intimidate us using these agencies and sending us these notices."

