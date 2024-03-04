trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2727431
BJP President JP Nadda Resigns From Rajya Sabha

The BJP did not field JP Nadda for the Rajya Sabha in the recently held polls and it's likely that the BJP president may contest the Lok Sabha polls.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Mar 04, 2024, 09:15 PM IST|Source: Bureau
BJP president JP Nadda today resigned as a Member of Parliament of Rajya Sabha. His resignation has been accepted as well. Nadda is likely to contes the Lok Sabha polls. Prime Minister Narendra Modi has already appealed to the party's upper house MPs to contest the Lok Sabha polls.

"Shri Jagat Prakash Nadda, an elected Member of the Council of States (Rajya Sabha), representing the State of Himachal Pradesh, resigned his seat in the Rajya Sabha and his resignation has been accepted by the Chairman, Rajya Sabha w.e.f. 4th March, 2024," said Rajya Sabha Secretary General PC Mody.

This is a developing story.

