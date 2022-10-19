BJP releases 1st list of 62 candidates for Himachal Pradesh assembly elections, 11 sitting MLAs dropped

Shimla: The Bhartiya Janta Party(BJP) released its first list of 62 candidates for the 68-member Himachal Pradesh assembly on Wednesday. The party has fielded Chief Minister Jai Ram Thakur from the Seraj assembly constituency. The party dropped 11 sitting MLAs, including a cabinet minister, and changed the seats of two ministers, Suresh Bharadwaj and Rakesh Pathania. Minister Mahendra Singh, MLA from Dharampur, has been replaced by his son Rajat Thakur. The BJP has fielded Chetan Bragta from Jubbal-Kotkhai, who contested as an independent in the by-election after the party had denied him a ticket. Anil Sharma, son of former Union minister Sukh Ram, has been fielded from Mandi.

The name of the former chief minister and veteran party leader Prem Kumar Dhumal did not figure in the list. Party sources said the 78-year-old leader, whose son Anurag Thakur is a Union minister, had conveyed to the party leadership his unwillingness to contest.

Also Read: Himachal Pradesh assembly elections: Congress announces 46 candidates, fields all sitting MLAs

The BJP has in some earlier polls refrained from fielding those above 75 years of age. Eight candidates belonging to Scheduled Tribes figure in the list, while only three seats are reserved under the 'ST category'.

BJP releases a list of 62 candidates for the upcoming #HimachalPradesh Assembly election.



CM Jairam Thakur to contest from Seraj, Anil Sharma to contest from Mandi and Satpal Singh Satti to contest from Una.



The election is scheduled to be held on 12th November. pic.twitter.com/hm7ZX0UDle — ANI (@ANI) October 19, 2022

Around two-third of the recommended candidates are graduates and post-graduates.

The list also features five women candidates, while opposition Congress has named three women among the 46 candidates it has announced so far.

The BJP's list was finalised during Monday's meeting of the party's Central Election Committee, whose members include Prime Minister Narendra Modi among other senior leaders. Assembly polls in the state are scheduled for November 12 and the last date for filing nominations is October 25.