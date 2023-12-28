trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2703810
BJP Releases 'Modi Ki Guarantee' Theme Song; Can It Woo Voters Ahead Of Lok Sabha Polls 2024? Watch Here

The song features key achievements of India including PM Modi's speech. The opening of the video has PM Modi's speech where he promises to make India a developed country in the next 25 years. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Dec 28, 2023, 06:26 PM IST|Source: Bureau
The Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) today released its one of the songs for the 2024 Lok Sabha polls. The theme song is based on PM Narendra Modi's poll slogan 'Modi Ki Guarantee' first coined during the recent Assembly polls in the five states where the BJP bagged three key states riding on the popularity of the prime minister. Sharing the song on X, the BJP said that 'Modi's Guarantee means a guarantee of the guarantees being fulfilled. 

The song is written, composed & sung by music director Anand Raj Anand. The song features key achievements of India including PM Modi's speech. The opening of the video has PM Modi's speech where he promises to make India a developed country in the next 25 years. The song also underlines BJP's claim that India's reputation has grown manifold on the global stage under PM Modi's tenure. 

It also features PM Modi's Tejas sortie video, Chandrayaan landing video, Papua New Guinea PM James Marape greeting PM Modi by touching his feet and PM Modi's visit to border areas where he spent time with the soldiers. 

Watch The Video Here

The song also features PM Modi praying at Kashi Vishwanath Dham and Kedarnath Dham. The video song also features PM Modi with other world leaders like US President Joe Biden, and Australian PM Anthony Albanese. 

The BJP has been working to win over 350 seats in the 2024 Lok Sabha elections where the party will seek a third straight term for Prime Minister Narendra Modi. If Modi gets a third mandate in 2024, he will be only second PM in the country after Jawaharlal Nehru to get a third straight term with a clear majority. 

