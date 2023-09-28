National Conference Vice President Omar Abdullah today hit out at the BJP saying that the saffron party is running away from the elections in Jammu and Kashmir because it's afraid of defeat. Reacting to the possible delay in ULB elections, Abdullah said, “If you ask them why elections are deferred, they say we haven’t announced yet. Those people (BJP) are not in the mood to conduct elections here, and leave Kashmir, they will face defeat in Jammu too because they know people will punish them through votes. BJP aren't in the mood of conducting polls other than Parliamentary elections which they can't evade."

On the proposed opposition meeting in Jammu next week, Abdullah said, "Meeting is called to discuss the situation and it’s good it’s being held in Jammu as people of this region always have complaints that all things are done in Kashmir."

On the statement DGP that they have controlled terrorism in J&K up to a great extent, Abdullah said, "We all want Jammu and Kashmir terror-free, let DGP make it clear what kind of support he wants from us, we will do whatever we can to help them make JK terror-free." He said, after security forces, it’s his party which has given maximum sacrifice in the fight against terrorism. Taking a jibe at the DGP, he said that how much terror-free J&K is was seen during the Kokernag encounter where high-rank officers lost their lives. "Let them make J&K terror-free and then remove AFSPA we will be first to clap for them," he said.

On the issue of Canada, Abdullah said, "It’s unfortunate what is happening between the two countries. India and Canada were having good relations and this emerging gap in relation is not good. Canada says that we have done some incidents there on their soil but only statement doesn’t work. Let them come with proof, our foreign minister had said the same thing in the UN. If they have proof, let them share it with India and then only India will take action."