BJP’s Chandigarh Conundrum: Bollywood Star To Replace Kirron Kher In Upcoming Lok Sabha Elections?

New Delhi: The BJP is contemplating fielding a new face from Chandigarh in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections, replacing current MP Kirron Kher. According to party sources, a list of new names for contesting the Lok Sabha elections from Chandigarh has been prepared and sent to the party’s top leaders. This list includes the name of a famous Bollywood actress, which is currently a hot topic within the party. On this matter, Kirron Kher has already stated that the party will decide whether she will contest the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, and she will accept whatever decision is made.

Party sources indicate that Kirron Kher has won the election as an MP from Chandigarh twice, but this time the party wants to bring in a new face. According to party sources, the other two major parties, AAP and Congress, are also working hard at the grassroots level to win this election, and the competition will be tough this time.

Therefore, the BJP does not want to lose Chandigarh, which has been its safe seat for many years, and wants to field a strong and famous face. It will be quite interesting to see whether Kirron Kher can convince the party that she will win the election for the third time, or the party will field another strong face according to the circumstances.