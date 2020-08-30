हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Narendra Modi

BJP to mark PM Modi's 70th Birthday as 'Seva Saptah' from September 14-20

The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 by observing 'Seva Saptah' from 14-20 September. PM Modi will turn 70 this year.

New Delhi: The Bhartiya Janata Party (BJP) has decided to celebrate Prime Minister Narendra Modi's birthday on September 17 by observing 'Seva Saptah' from 14-20 September. PM Modi will turn 70 this year.

The decision to celebrate 'Seva Saptah' has been taken to avoid any major celebration or mass gathering due to the coronavirus pandemic. To observe the 'Seva Saptah' which is a way to extend help, the party will be distributing masks, sanitizers and medicines. Supporters would also be encouraged to hold blood donation camps.

BJP's national president JP Nadda is reviewing the plan. 

On his 69th birthday, PM Modi visited his home state Gujarat and avoided any major celebration.

PM Narendra Modi is scheduled to address the nation through his radio programme `Mann Ki Baat` at 11 am on Sunday. Earlier on August 18, Prime Minister Modi had asked people to share their inputs and ideas for the 68th edition of his monthly radio programme `Mann ki Baat`.

