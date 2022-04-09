हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
BJP

BJP trying to damage Jammu and Kashmir’s economy: Mehbooba Mufti

Mehbooba Mufti alleged that for the last three years, the ruling BJP has created a “terrible atmosphere” in Jammu and Kashmir as employees are being fired from their jobs. 

BJP trying to damage Jammu and Kashmir’s economy: Mehbooba Mufti
File Photo

Srinagar: Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) President Mehbooba Mufti said that the BJP has been trying to destroy the economy of Jammu and Kashmir for the last three years while Prime Minister Narendra Modi is watching.

Mufti was speaking to mediapersons after visiting the home of a recently martyred Jammu Kashmir policeman in Handwara, where she offered condolences to the slain cop's family.

The former Chief Minister alleged that for the last three years, the ruling BJP has created a “terrible atmosphere” here as employees are being fired from their jobs. On the contrary, outsiders are being re-employed, she added. “All this shows that efforts are being made to destroy our economy while the Prime Minister is watching the spectacle, " Mufti said.

She said that those who speak the truth are being imprisoned and cited the arrest of journalists Sajjad Gul and Fahad Shah as an example. " Ordinary people can't even talk here,” the PDP chief added.

"If the situation in Kashmir is peaceful then why the number of troops in J&K is not decreasing with each passing day," Mufti said, adding that the search operations would also decrease but nothing positive is happening which clearly suggests that the situation is “not peaceful” at all.

"Dangerous laws including PSA and UAPA are being used here. But I want to tell the central government that this is not going to last long," the former J&K CM said.

BJPMehbooba MuftiJammu and KashmirJ&K economyPDPPeoples Democratic Party
