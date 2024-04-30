'BJP Will Tear Apart Constitution If Voted Again': Rahul Gandhi Continues His Tirade Against Modi

New Delhi: Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday claimed that the BJP will ‘tear apart’ and ‘throw-away’ the constitution that safeguards the rights of the underprivileged including the poor, Dalits, STs, and the OBCs, if they regained power at the centre. Rahul Gandhi was addressing a rally in Madhya Pradesh’s Bhind district while holding a copy of the constitution. He further said that the current Lok Sabha election is not a political contest, but a battle between opposing ideologies.

As per PTI, Rahul claimed, "The poor, STs, OBCs got several rights because of the Constitution which also gave the people MGNREGA, land rights, reservation, and other things. If the BJP comes to power, it will throw away and tear apart this Constitution."

The Wayanad MP said that the prime minister, Amit Shah, along with their MPs, have decided that should they secure election victory, they would proceed to dismantle and discard the Constitution. Rahul alleged that the BJP desired the elimination of this foundational document, advocating for governance by a select group of 20-25 billionaires.

Rahul attacked the BJP government for selling off public sector companies. He then promised that if the Congress won, they would implement a scheme called Mahalakshmi Yojana, where women would receive one lakh rupees (8,500 rupees monthly) to improve their financial status.

"If Prime Minister Narendra Modi can turn 22-25 industrialists into billionaires, then the Congress will turn crores of women into lakhpatis," Rahul added.

The Congress has nominated MLA Phool Singh Baraiya from the Bhind Lok Sabha seat, which is reserved for Scheduled Castes, to contest against BJP's incumbent MP Sandhya Rai.