Will expose those who defected for personal gains: BJP's OBC wing chief

New Delhi: The BJP OBC Morcha is going to start a door-to-door campaign in Uttar Pradesh to highlight that those MLAs and Ministers, who have left the party, have done it for their personal agenda and not for the interest of the community as they claimed.

BJP OBC Morcha national president K. Laxman told IANS that those who left the party recently for personal agenda have nothing to do with the welfare of the backward communities as they repeatedly claimed.

"They enjoyed all the perks and facilities for almost five years as ministers and suddenly before the election, they realised that our government is doing nothing for the backward communities. Why did they not raise their voice for five years? Disconnect with the voters and community is the sole reason for their leaving the party after enjoying power for five years," Laxman said.

Laxman will be taking a tour of Uttar Pradesh to expose these leaders among the OBC community members. "I am going on a tour of Uttar Pradesh to expose these leaders who enjoyed every perk in the name of backward communities and never raised their voice for them. I will be visiting over 100 assembly constituencies to expose these leaders and connect with the community members in the rest of assembly seats virtually," Laxman said.

Laxman claimed the BJP is launching a door to door campaign to reach out to the community to lessen the impact of leaders leaving the party.

The BJP OBC Morcha will also hold small corner meetings in all 403 assembly constituencies to expose these leaders and tell the welfare measures taken by the Narendra Modi government in the last seven years.

"We tell people that the Modi government has given constitutional status to the National Commission for Backward Classes, passed the 127th Constitution Amendment that allowed states and Union territories to prepare their own list of backward classes and picked 27 OBC ministers for his government. The Modi government`s schemes like Kisan Samman Nidhi, housing for the poor and others benefited the community," he said.

The Uttar Pradesh BJP unit has witnessed a string of defections over the last few days, starting with cabinet minister Swami Prasad Maurya and most of them are from OBC communities.

The OBC plays an important and decisive role in UP politics and constitutes over 50 per cent of the total electorate of the state. While the non-Yadav OBCs constitute around 35 per cent of the state`s total electorate, the BJP is eyeing to win the election for a second consecutive term.

