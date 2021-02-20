BJP's Shazia Ilmi accuses ex-BSP MP Akbar Ahmad ‘Dumpy of misbehaving with her, registers complaint

New Delhi: Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Delhi vice-president Shazia Ilmi on Saturday filed a complaint against former Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MP Akbar Ahmad ‘Dumpy’ accusing him of misbehaving with her at a dinner engagement on February 5.

An FIR has been filed in Delhi's Vasant Kunj police station under IPC sections 506 (threatening), 509 (word, gesture or act intended to insult the modesty of a woman).

In her complaint, Shazia Ilmi stated that she had attended Chetan Seth's party in Vasant Kunj where ambassadors from several countries (Chile, Paraguay, Equador, Costa Rica) were present.

She stated that while she was talking to the Ambassador of Chile Akbar Ahmed Dumpy joined the conversation and started abusing the BJP and Prime Minister Narendra Modi. Despite people asking him to stop he continued to speak abuses, Ilmi alleged.

Further, Shazia Ilmi in her complaint said that Akbar Ahmed Dumpy made sexually inappropriate remarks against her.

She had earlier complained to the CR Park police station but since the party took place at Vasant Kunj, so FIR had to be filed here.

A case under section 506, 509 of IPC on the complaint was filed on February 7 at Vasant Kunj South police station.

The police will take appropriate legal action in the matter.