BMC

BMC commissioner Praveen Pardeshi transferred over rising COVID-19 cases; Iqbal Chahal takes over as new civic chief

File Photo

New Delhi: In a major reshuffle, the Brihanmumbai Municipal Corporation (BMC) on Friday (May 3) transferred Commissioner Praveen Pardeshi amid rising coronavirus COVID-19 cases in Mumbai. 

Pardeshi has been transferred to the urban development department as an Additional Chief Secretary. Iqbal Chahal, who is currently the principal secretary in that department has been named as the new BMC Commissioner.

Former Mumbai Metro Rail Corp MD Ashwini Bhide has been appointed as an Additional Municipal Commissioner of BMC replacing Jayashree Bose, who has been appointed as MD Maharashtra Small Scale Industries Development Corporation.

Former Thane Municipal Commissioner Sanjeev Jaiswal, who was waiting for a posting, is the new Additional Commissioner of BMC. He replaced present incumbent Abasaheb Jarhad, who is the new Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary. Relief and Rehabilitation Secretary Kishorraje Nimbalkar has been moved to the Public Works Department. 

The number of coronavirus positive cases in Mumbai till Thursday night was 11,219, while the death toll due to the infection was 437, officials said. 

BMC Mumbai Maharashtra Praveen Pardeshi Iqbal Chahal Coronavirus COVID-19
