हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
CBSE

Board Exam 2020: CBSE releases date sheet of class 10, 12 exams

CBSE has also released the date sheet for practicals, which will be held from January 1 to February 7, 2020 in respective schools.

Board Exam 2020: CBSE releases date sheet of class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet of  Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled to take place in 2020. The list is released on the CBSE official website. As per the schedule, the board exams for standard 10 and 12 will begin from February 15 and will end on March 30. The Class 10 exams will end on March 20.

CBSE has also released the date sheet for practicals, which will be held from January 1 to February 7, 2020 in respective schools.

Check your CBSE date sheet for Class 10 exams here:

CBSE Class 10 date sheet 

Check your CBSE date sheet for Class 12 exams here:

CBSE Class 12 date sheet  

In 2019, the Class 10 board exams ended on April 4, while Class 12 exams were held till April 12, 2018.

Tags:
CBSECBSE date sheetBoard exams 2020
Next
Story

Packaged and fast foods breach safe limits of salt, fat: Centre for Science and Environment

Must Watch

PT2M10S

Supreme Court to hear Nirbhaya gang-rape case tomorrow at 10.30 am