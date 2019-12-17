Board Exam 2020: CBSE releases date sheet of class 10, 12 exams

New Delhi: Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) on Tuesday released the date sheet of Class 10 and Class 12 examinations scheduled to take place in 2020. The list is released on the CBSE official website. As per the schedule, the board exams for standard 10 and 12 will begin from February 15 and will end on March 30. The Class 10 exams will end on March 20.

CBSE has also released the date sheet for practicals, which will be held from January 1 to February 7, 2020 in respective schools.

Check your CBSE date sheet for Class 10 exams here:

CBSE Class 10 date sheet

Check your CBSE date sheet for Class 12 exams here:

CBSE Class 12 date sheet

In 2019, the Class 10 board exams ended on April 4, while Class 12 exams were held till April 12, 2018.