Bodoland Lottery Result 23.10.2023 Today Assam State Lottery Monday 12 PM Lucky Draw OUT- Check Winners List

Bodoland Lottery Results Today 23 October 2023: The Bodoland State Lottery Result was accurately published by the Bodoland Lottery Department. This item may be used to get the Bodoland State Lottery Result 2023 by candidates who bought the 2023 Bodoland Lottery tickets.

The government of Assam maintains control over the Bodoland lottery, which is part of the Assam Lottery. Every day at 12 p.m., 3 p.m., and 7 p.m., the Bodoland lottery is played three times. Each day, a large number of people enter this lottery. This item is critical for those who will participate in the Bodoland Lottery or have signed up for it, as well as for those who wish to understand the outcome of the Bodoland lottery.

Assam and Bodoland have their own lottery. In Bodoland Lotteries, individual Assam winning sums are divided. The Bodoland Lottery is a well-known lottery that draws a large crowd. The Bodoland Territorial Council, situated in Kokrajhar, can use the Bodoland lottery winners' prize money to laud them. They must submit their authentic ticket within 30 days after the announcement of the results.

Bodoland Lottery Prize: 12 PM Winner

Applicants are encouraged to confirm the lottery prize money before entering the game. This will assist you in researching the appropriate information before to purchasing tickets. The first reward is Rs.1,000,000, the second is Rs.8,000, the fifth is Rs.5500, and the eighth is Rs.200.

Bodoland Lottery Prize: Steps to check here

Visit to the official portal of Bodoland Lottery bodolotteries.com. In the mainpage, tap on the results alternate. Choose the date. Select a time. Just tap a file type in which you desire to download the outcome. Press download & download the Bodoland lottery outcome. You will just be allow to verify your ticket number with the outcomes.

A renowned lottery is the Bodoland Lottery, which draws a huge crowd. The Kokrajhar-based Bodoland Territorial Council can use the Bodoland lottery winners’ prize money to praise them. Within 30 days of the announcement of the output, they must submit their genuine ticket.

(NOTE: Lottery can be addictive and should be played responsibly. The data provided on this page is for informational purposes only and should not be construed as advice or encouragement. Zee News does not promote lottery in anyway.)