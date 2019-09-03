Body of Telangana student missing in London found

Hyderabad: The body of a 23-year-old student from Telangana, who was missing since August 22 in London, was found at a beach in Britain.

According to information reaching Ujwal Sriharsha's family in Khammam district on Tuesday, his body was identified by his father Uday Pratap. The cause of the death is still not known.

Ujwal, who was pursuing his MS at Queen Mary University of London, went missing on August 22. His backpack was found at the top of cliffs at Beachy Head, Eastbourne, Sussex. Police suspected that he may have ended his life but the family was not ready to believe this.

Uday Pratap, who is President of BJP's Khammam district unit, had earlier said Ujwal last spoke to his mother on August 21.

Ujwal, who graduated from BITS Pilani, Hyderabad, had gone to London last year and was doing MS in Artificial Intelligence.