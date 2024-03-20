Bored With Your Old Voter ID Card? Now You Can Order Swanky PVC Card Online

The current session of Lok Sabha elections is going to start soon from the second week of April. The Election Commission of India (ECI) officially announced the schedule of the election on Saturday. The 18th Lok Sabha Polls is going to take place in seven different phases, the dates begin from April 19, April 26, May 7, May 13, May 20, May 25 and June 1. The Election Commission of India has updated the electoral rolls of many states ahead of LS polls. The EC has also announced the inclusion of new voters in the electoral roll.

If you are getting bored with your old paper-made voter ID or looking for address changes or so on, then this is high time to apply for the PVC voter card online from the site of the Election Commission of India.

Below are steps for getting your PVC voter card online

Step 1

Google the 'Voters service portal' and then sign up for your account. After which you need to put down the details and get registered.

Step 2:

Choose the form written 'shifting of residence/correction of entries in existing electoral roll/ Replacement of EPIC/ Making of PWD.'

Step 3:

Then submit the voter number.

Step 4:

check the details popped out, if everything is on point then conform it with 'OK'.

Step 5

Choose the option 'Issue of replacement EIC without correction

Step 6

Check the details filled in columns A, B and C and click 'Next'.

Step 7

Choose the second or third option and put your current location in option D and conform it with putting Captcha in option E.

Step 8

At last check out the details of your Voter ID and submit it.

The Election Commission has taken several steps to promote the voting percentage in the coming Lok Sabha elections. The commission has also taken steps to direct the transfer of brocades from different states that are directly or indirectly involved with election work. These decisions are taken to conduct fairness in elections.