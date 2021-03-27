Both India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace in place of instability, terror and unrest, says PM Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday (March 27, 2021) said that both India and Bangladesh want stability, love and peace in place of instability, terror and unrest.

PM Narendra Modi during his two-day visit to the neighbouring country said, "Both India and Bangladesh want to see the world progressing through their own development. Both countries want to see stability, love, and peace instead of instability, terror, and unrest in the world."

PM Modi also said that during the COVID-19 pandemic, India and Bangladesh proved their capabilities.

He added, "Both nations are facing this pandemic strongly and fighting it together. India is working by considering its duty that the 'Made in India' vaccine reaches the citizens of Bangladesh."

The Prime Minister was speaking to the Matua community members after offering prayers at a temple in Gopalganj's Orakandi - the birthplace of Hindu mystic figure and community's spiritual guru Harichand Thakur.

PM Modi said that he was waiting for this opportunity for many years and during his visit to Bangladesh in 2015, he had expressed the desire to visit Orakandi, which has come true now.

Orakandi, notably, is the abode of hundreds of Hindu Matua community, a large number of whom are residents of West Bengal.

PM Modi expressed, "I am feeling the same emotions as felt by the Matua community members in India after coming to Orakandi."

He also stated that India will upgrade one girls' middle school and set up a primary school in Orakandi, from where Harichand Thakur disseminated his pious message.

Earlier in the day, he sought blessings at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple.

Feeling blessed after praying at the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. pic.twitter.com/8CzSSXt9PS — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

At the Jeshoreshwari Kali Temple. pic.twitter.com/XsXgBukg9m — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) March 27, 2021

This is Prime Minister Modi's first foreign visit since the outbreak of COVID-19.