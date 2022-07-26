Rajya Sabha MPs Suspension: As many as 19 MPs - all from the Opposition - have been suspended from Rajya Sabha for the rest of the week. The MPs were suspended over the charges of misconduct in the Parliament. This comes a day after Opposition Congress' 4 MPs were suspended in Lok Sabha yesterday. All the Opposition MPs have been suspended under Rule Number 256 of the Rules of Procedure and Conduct of Business - "The Chairman may, if he deems it necessary, suspend a member from the service of the Council for a period not exceeding the remainder of the Session"

The suspended MPs are:-

Hamamed Abdulla, DMK

B Lingaiah Yadav, TRS

AA Rahim, CPI (M)

Ravihandra Vaddiraju, TRS

S Kalyanasundaram, DMK

R Girranjan, DMK

NR Elango, DMK

V Sivadasan, CPI (M)

M Shanmugam, DMK

Damodar Rao Divakonda, TRS

Sandosh Kumar P. , CPI

Dr. Kanimozhi NVN Somu, DMK

From TMC

Sushmita Dev, AITC

Mausam Noot, AITC

Shanta Chhetri, AITC

Dola Sen, AITC

Santanu Sen, AlTC

Abhi Ranjan Biswar, AITC

Nadimul Haque, AITC

What actually happened?

Soon after the house met at 12 noon after the first adjournment in the morning session, Deputy Chairman Harivansh urged the protesting members from opposition parties such as Congress, TMC, DMK and AAP to return to their seats and allow the Question Hour to proceed. As the members continued with their protest, he adjourned the house briefly for about 15 minutes till 12.20 PM. Members of the AAP and the TMC had entered the Well and created an uproar, holding placards and raising slogans against the government.