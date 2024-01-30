trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2715773
NewsIndia
LOK SABHA ELECTIONS 2024

Akhilesh Yadav Makes First Move, SP Announces First List For Lok Sabha Chunav 2024; Dimple Yadav To Contest From Mainpuri

Samajwadi Party has fielded Dimple Yadav from the party's traditional Mainpuri seat.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Akash Sinha|Last Updated: Jan 30, 2024, 05:29 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Akhilesh Yadav Makes First Move, SP Announces First List For Lok Sabha Chunav 2024; Dimple Yadav To Contest From Mainpuri

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party today announced its first list for the parliamentary polls. In the first list, the SP annouced names of 16 candidates including Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple Yadav is currently a member of Lok Sabha from the Mainpuri seat. The announcement of seats by the party comes after the Samajwadi Party claimed a seat-sharing deal with Congress giving the latter 11 Lok Sabha seats out of the 80 in the Uttar Pradesh.

In a move that may alienate Congress, the SP also fielded its candidate on Lucknow seat which Congress was demanding from Akhilesh Yadav. The SP fielded Ravidas Mehrotra from the seat.

In this first list, the Samajwadi Party has fielded three family members of Akhilesh Yadav - wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri,  Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Dharmendra Yadav from Badayun.

Samajwadi Party has offered seven seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal and 11 seats to Congress. 

This is a developing story.

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Indian Army Introduces New Fitness Policy
DNA Video
DNA: Pariksha Pe Charcha: 'Compete with yourself, not others' says PM Modi
DNA Video
DNA: Bihar Political Crisis: Nitish Kumar to resign soon?
DNA Video
DNA: Will Nitish Kumar quit INDIA bloc?
DNA Video
Bihar Political Crisis Update: DNA: Big Blow to I.N.D.I alliance
DNA Video
Republic Day Parade: DNA: Women display motorcycle daredevil stunts
DNA Video
DNA: 'ASI certified truth' of ancient temple in Gyanvapi Mosque
DNA Video
DNA: What ASI report on Gyanvapi survey revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Special pooja organised in Indonesia on the Ramlala's Pran Pratishtha
DNA Video
DNA: 'Pakistan's Retaliatory Attack Indicates that Iran is Not Well-Liked', says Biden