Akhilesh Yadav Makes First Move, SP Announces First List For Lok Sabha Chunav 2024; Dimple Yadav To Contest From Mainpuri

In the run up to the Lok Sabha elections 2024, Akhilesh Yadav led Samajwadi Party today announced its first list for the parliamentary polls. In the first list, the SP annouced names of 16 candidates including Dimple Yadav, wife of Akhilesh Yadav. Dimple Yadav is currently a member of Lok Sabha from the Mainpuri seat. The announcement of seats by the party comes after the Samajwadi Party claimed a seat-sharing deal with Congress giving the latter 11 Lok Sabha seats out of the 80 in the Uttar Pradesh.

In a move that may alienate Congress, the SP also fielded its candidate on Lucknow seat which Congress was demanding from Akhilesh Yadav. The SP fielded Ravidas Mehrotra from the seat.

In this first list, the Samajwadi Party has fielded three family members of Akhilesh Yadav - wife Dimple Yadav from Mainpuri, Akshay Yadav from Firozabad and Dharmendra Yadav from Badayun.

Samajwadi Party has offered seven seats to Rashtriya Lok Dal and 11 seats to Congress.

