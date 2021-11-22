हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Punjab Assembly election 2022

Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal promises to give Rs 1000 per month to every 18+ woman if AAP forms govt in Punjab

In his words, Delhi CM has announced the world's biggest woman empowerment program.

Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal promises to give Rs 1000 per month to every 18+ woman if AAP forms govt in Punjab
Image credit: ANI

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab's Moga on Monday (November 22) announced that if AAP  comes in power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly elections then their government will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month.

Announcing the aid for women Delhi CM said, "This'll be the world's biggest women empowerment program."

Punjab Assembly election 2022Arvind KejriwalAAPPunjabDelhi
