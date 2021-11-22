Breaking: Arvind Kejriwal promises to give Rs 1000 per month to every 18+ woman if AAP forms govt in Punjab

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Punjab's Moga on Monday (November 22) announced that if AAP comes in power in Punjab after the 2022 Assembly elections then their government will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month.

If we form govt in Punjab in 2022, then we will give every woman of the state, who is above 18 years of age, Rs 1000 per month. If a family has 3 female members then each will get Rs 1000. This'll be the world's biggest women empowerment program: Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal in Moga pic.twitter.com/7hAwC4achY — ANI (@ANI) November 22, 2021

Announcing the aid for women Delhi CM said, "This'll be the world's biggest women empowerment program."

Live TV