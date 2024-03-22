New Delhi: A blast occured and several gunmen open fired at a crowd at a city hall in Russia's capital city of Moscow. As per the latest several people have been wounded in the attack and 15 have been killed.

According to the RIA news agency, at least three assailants in camouflage clothing had opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. Video clips on social media sites show three attackers shooting people at the mall while other videos show the building is on fire suggesting that a blast also occurred.

TASS news agency reported an explosion and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.

The Kommersant newspaper posted footage online showing smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building. Police had arrived at the scene.

(Further Details awaited)