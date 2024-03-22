Advertisement
NewsIndia
MOSCOW ATTACK

Blast, Firing At Crowd At Crocus City Hall In Russia's Moscow, 15 Dead

Several people were injured and 15 were killed in the attack at city hall in Moscow.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Mar 22, 2024, 11:57 PM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Blast, Firing At Crowd At Crocus City Hall In Russia's Moscow, 15 Dead

New Delhi: A blast occured and several gunmen open fired at a crowd at a city hall in Russia's capital city of Moscow. As per the latest several people have been wounded in the attack and 15 have been killed.

According to the RIA news agency, at least three assailants in camouflage clothing had opened fire at the Crocus City Hall. Video clips on social media sites show three attackers shooting people at the mall while other videos show the building is on fire suggesting that a blast also occurred.

TASS news agency reported an explosion and a fire in the building where the shooting took place.

The Kommersant newspaper posted footage online showing smoke billowing from what it said was the concert venue building. Police had arrived at the scene. 

 

(Further Details awaited)

Advertisement

Live Tv

Advertisement

Trending news

DNA Video
Arvind Kejriwal Arrest Update: Was Kejriwal's arrest 'fixed'?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of 'Anti India' report of 'Happiest countries'
DNA Video
DNA: NASA report on rising temperatures
DNA Video
Investigative DNA test of Badaun double murder
DNA Video
DNA: When will the full details of electoral bonds be revealed?
DNA Video
DNA: Defeating Putin in Russia is not only difficult but 'impossible'?
DNA Video
DNA: Elvish Yadav Arrest Update: Shocking Confession of Elvish Yadav
DNA
Watch the opinion poll of Lok Sabha elections 2024
DNA Video
DNA: Will new rules be implemented on seat belts in India?
DNA Video
DNA: What problem does America have with CAA?