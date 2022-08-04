NewsIndia
CJI

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor to Centre

Justice Lalit, who would be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27, will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 04, 2022, 01:13 PM IST|Source: Bureau
  • CJI NV Ramana has recommended Justice UU Lalit as his successor to Centre
  • Justice Lalit is likely to be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27

Trending Photos

CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor to Centre

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre. The CJI personally handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

 

 

Justice Ramana, the 48th chief justice of India who took over as head of the Indian judiciary from S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, is scheduled to demit office on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months. Justice Lalit, who would be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27, will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

Justice Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, had received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice to nominate his successor on Wednesday.

On Wednesday, a communication from the apex court said, "Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor."

According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks a recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of India.

Live Tv

CJICJI NV RamanaJustice UU LalitJustice Uday Umesh LalitSupreme CourtNext CJIKiren Rijiju

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Reasons why 27 Chinese fighter planes entered Taiwan
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset over Nancy Pelosi's Taiwan visit?
DNA Video
DNA: Will China and Taiwan tensions affect the 'chip' industry badly?
DNA Video
DNA: Why is Taiwan important to America?
DNA Video
DNA: Petition to ending politics of grabbing votes with freebies
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Politics has divided the tricolor as well
DNA Video
DNA: America all set to answer China!
DNA Video
DNA: Why is China upset with Nancy Pelosi's visit to Taiwan?
DNA Video
DNA: How Al-Qaeda chief al-Zawahiri was killed?
DNA Video
DNA: Who will be the new Al-Qaeda leader now?