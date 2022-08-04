CJI NV Ramana recommends Justice UU Lalit as his successor to Centre

New Delhi: Chief Justice of India N V Ramana on Thursday set in motion the process of appointment of his successor by recommending the name of Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, the most senior judge, to the Centre. The CJI personally handed over the copy of his letter of recommendation to Justice Lalit.

Chief Justice of India NV Ramana today recommends Justice UU Lalit's name as his successor. Justice Lalit to become the 49th CJI. Chief Justice Ramana is retiring this month. pic.twitter.com/AfJJc8652V — ANI (@ANI) August 4, 2022

Justice Ramana, the 48th chief justice of India who took over as head of the Indian judiciary from S A Bobde on April 24, 2021, is scheduled to demit office on August 26 after a tenure of over 16 months. Justice Lalit, who would be appointed head of the judiciary on August 27, will have a tenure of less than three months as the chief justice of India. He retires on November 8 this year.

Justice Ramana, who is set to demit office on August 26 on superannuation, had received a communication from the Minister of Law and Justice to nominate his successor on Wednesday.



On Wednesday, a communication from the apex court said, "Today (03.08.2022) at 2130 hrs, the Secretariat of the Chief Justice of India has received a communication dated 03.08.2022 from the Minister of Law and Justice requesting the CJI to recommend the name of his successor."



According to the Memorandum of Procedure, the Law Minister seeks a recommendation from the outgoing CJI to nominate his successor. Usually, the recommendation is sought within a month of the retirement of the incumbent Chief Justice of India.