BREAKING: Death Toll In Nanded Hospital Tragedy Rises To 31, Including 16 Infants

The death toll in the Nanded government hospital incident has reached 31, including that of 16 infants. A three-member expert committee has been set up to probe the incident. 

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Oct 03, 2023, 10:25 AM IST
New Delhi: The death toll in the Nanded government hospital incident has reached 31, including that of 16 infants. A three-member expert committee has been set up to probe the incident. Earlier twenty-four deaths, including that of 12 infants were reported in the last 24 hours allgedly due to shortage of medicines. The incident was reported at Shankarao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital here due to the alleged scarcity of medicines.
Dr Shyamrao Wakode, in charge dean of the Medical College, said that the deceased were suffering from various ailments including snake bites, arsenic and phosphorus poisoning etc.

THIS IS A DEVELOPING STORY.

