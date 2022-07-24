NewsIndia
BIHAR EXPLOSION

BREAKING: House collapses in Bihar's Chhapra due to explosion, six dead

The explosion took place in the house in Khodaibagh village under Khaira police station, where firecrackers were kept in large quantities, reported IANS.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 24, 2022, 05:33 PM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

Chhapra: At least six people died after a house collapsed due to a blast in Bihar’s Chhapra. Efforts are being made to rescue people trapped under the debris. We're investigating the reason behind the explosion. A forensic team and bomb disposal squad have also been called, reported ANI quoting Santosh Kumar, Saran SP. The explosion took place in the house of a person named Riyaz Mian in Khodaibagh village under Khaira police station, where firecrackers were kept in large quantities. Riyaz Mian is a firecracker trader, who allegedly sold crackers illegally during marriages.

The explosion was so intense that his house was completely destroyed while cracks appeared in more than six adjoining houses. The police and firemen have recovered three bodies from the debris, including a woman and a child, which are yet to be identified, reported IANS.

According to the local police, five more persons are trapped inside the debris which could further increase the death toll.

The injured persons have been admitted to the Sadar hospital in Chhapra where their condition is stated to be critical.

Bihar explosionChhapra blastChhapra explosionBreaking Newsbreaking

