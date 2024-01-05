Kolkata's Indian Museum Temporarily Shut Following Bomb Threat Email
The Indian Museum in Kolkata received a threatening email indicating the presence of planted bombs within the premises.
New Delhi: In a security measure, the Indian Museum in Kolkata has been temporarily closed for several hours in response to a bomb threat received via email. Following the receipt of the threat, all visitors were promptly evacuated from the premises. As a precautionary measure, the bomb squad was dispatched to the museum to assess and ensure the safety of the area. Authorities are investigating the incident, and the museum is expected to resume normal operations after security clearance is obtained.
#BigBreaking | कोलकाता के म्यूजियम में बम रखने की धमकी, आतंकी संगठन ने EMail के अंदर लिखा - 'म्यूजियम में कई बम रखे हैं'#Kolkata #Museum #BombThreat | @Chandans_live pic.twitter.com/9cay4bbtpS — Zee News (@ZeeNews) January 5, 2024
(Further Details Awaited)
