AIIMS DELHI

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi AIIMS, All Patients Evacuated Safely

The fire brokeout in the endoscopy room of the AIIMS hopital in Delhi.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Aug 07, 2023, 12:51 PM IST|Source: Bureau

BREAKING: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Delhi AIIMS, All Patients Evacuated Safely Image credit: ANI

New Delhi: Fire broke out at the AIIMS Delhi Hospital on Monday morning. According to the latest reports, the fire broke out in the endoscopy room of the hospital. More than 6 fire tenders have been sent to the spot to dodge the fire, said Delhi Fire Service. The fire was at the endoscopy room, located above the emergency ward, on the second floor of the Old OPD. All patients in the room have been evacuated, AIIMS sources said, reported PTI.

 

(Further Details Awaited)

