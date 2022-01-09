हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
NEET-PG counselling

BREAKING: NEET-PG counselling to begin on January 12, announces Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

Taking to his official Twitter account, Mandaviya said that this will give more strength to the country in the fight against COVID-19. 

File Photo (ANI)

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (January 9, 2022) announced that the NEET-PG counselling will begin on January 12. 

(This is a breaking news, more details are being added)

NEET-PG counsellingMansukh MandaviyaNEET PG CounsellingCOVID-19
