BREAKING: NEET-PG counselling to begin on January 12, announces Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya

New Delhi: Union Health Minister Mansukh Mandaviya on Sunday (January 9, 2022) announced that the NEET-PG counselling will begin on January 12.
Taking to his official Twitter account, Mandaviya said that this will give more strength to the country in the fight against COVID-19.(This is a breaking news, more details are being added)
