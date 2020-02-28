Breaking News: Four killed, 27 injured in Haryana's Bahadurgarh factory fire

At least four workers were killed and more than 27 severely injured due to a boiler explosion at a chemical factory in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Friday (February 28). Confirming the incident, the police said the boiler burst into a huge ball of fire, many persons were still trapped and the magnitude of the explosion is making the rescue operations difficult.

The blast victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals where they are being administered medical treatment.

The blast occurred in a shoe factory and the fire spread to about three other nearby buildings.

The cause of the blast is not known, the police said.

Several teams of police officials, local administration, the fire brigade are engaged in relief operations on the spot.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)