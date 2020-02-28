हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Elections

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Bahadurgarh factory fire

Breaking News: Four killed, 27 injured in Haryana's Bahadurgarh factory fire

At least four workers were killed and more than 27 injured in a boiler explosion in a chemical factory in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Friday, police said.

Breaking News: Four killed, 27 injured in Haryana&#039;s Bahadurgarh factory fire

At least four workers were killed and more than 27 severely injured due to a boiler explosion at a chemical factory in Haryana's Ballabhgarh on Friday (February 28). Confirming the incident, the police said the boiler burst into a huge ball of fire, many persons were still trapped and the magnitude of the explosion is making the rescue operations difficult.

The blast victims have been admitted to nearby hospitals where they are being administered medical treatment. 

The blast occurred in a shoe factory and the fire spread to about three other nearby buildings. 

The cause of the blast is not known, the police said.

Several teams of police officials, local administration, the fire brigade are engaged in relief operations on the spot.

(This is a developing story, more details awaited)

Tags:
Bahadurgarh factory fireharyana fire
Next
Story

Bomb threat on Dibrugarh Rajdhani Express turns out to be hoax

Must Watch

PT21M22S

Taal Thok Ke: Special Edition on Delhi Violence