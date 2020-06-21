हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Jammu and Kashmir terrorism

One terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir's Kulgam district

One terrorist killed in an encounter in Jammu and Kashmir&#039;s Kulgam district

Jammu and Kashmir:  A terrorist has been killed in an ongoing encounter in the Larkiporaarea of Kulgam district in Jammu and Kashmir on Sunday (June 21, 2020). The dead body of the terrorist has been recovered by the Indian army.

A joint team of Jammu and Kashmir Police, 34 Rashtriya Rifles and the Central Reserve Police Force (CRPF) launched a cordon-and-search-operation in the area, said a police official. The terrorists were hiding in orchards of the Larkipora area of Kulgam, which is on the border of Shopian-Kulgam.

On Saturday, another terrorist was killed in an encounter between security forces and terrorists in Shopian district of Jammu and Kashmir and at least two to three terrorists are, reportedly, trapped.

The terrorists first were asked to surrender but they refused and fired on the security forces. The fire was retaliated by the joint team, triggering off an encounter.

This is the 11th encounter in south Kashmir and around 36 terrorists have been killed so far including few top commanders.

 This is a developing story. More details are awaited.

Tags:
Jammu and Kashmir terrorismJammu and Kashmir terroristsKashmir encounter
