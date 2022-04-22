Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today attended RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party. In the visuals from former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, Kumar was seen surrounded by members Yadav family, who were apparantly giving a special treatment to the Chief Minister.

Kumar was seen surrounded by Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharati. In one of the visuals, Misa Bharti was seen serving tea to the Bihar Chief Minister.

The Iftaar party was attended by sitting and former MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other top leaders of the RJD.

Along with CM Nitish Kumar, a number of noted personalities from across the state have been invited for the iftaar part. RJD has also invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the event. Tej Pratap Yadav posted an invitation card on his Twitter handle and invited Shah.