हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Tejashwi Yadav Iftaar Party

BREAKING: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Opposition leader Tejashvi Yadav's Iftaar party

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today attended RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party. The Iftaar party was attended by sitting and former MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other top leaders of the RJD.

BREAKING: Bihar CM Nitish Kumar arrives at Opposition leader Tejashvi Yadav&#039;s Iftaar party
Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today attended RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party this evening. (File photo)

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar today attended RJD chief Tejashwi Yadav's Iftar Party. In the visuals from former Bihar Chief Minister Rabri Devi's residence, Kumar was seen surrounded by members Yadav family, who were apparantly giving a special treatment to the Chief Minister.

Kumar was seen surrounded by Tejashwi Yadav, Tej Pratap Yadav, Rabri Devi and Misa Bharati.  In one of the visuals, Misa Bharti was seen serving tea to the Bihar Chief Minister.

The Iftaar party was attended by sitting and former MLAs, MLCs, MPs and other top leaders of the RJD.

Along with CM Nitish Kumar, a number of noted personalities from across the state have been invited for the iftaar part. RJD has also invited Union Home Minister Amit Shah to the event. Tej Pratap Yadav posted an invitation card on his Twitter handle and invited Shah.

 

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Tejashwi Yadav Iftaar PartyNitish Kumar Iftaar party
Next
Story

Amid loudspeaker row, Karnataka to bring a law on Azaan

Must Watch

PT12M36S

PM Modi Jammu Visit: Big disclosure on terrorist attack before PM Modi's visit to Jammu