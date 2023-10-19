BREAKING: PM Narendra Modi Speaks To Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas, Expresses Grief On Gaza Hospital Bombing

New Delhi, October 19, 2023 - In a significant development, Prime Minister Narendra Modi engaged in a telephonic conversation with the President of the Palestinian Authority, HE Mahmoud Abbas today. During the call, Prime Minister Modi expressed his heartfelt condolences for the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza and reaffirmed India's commitment to providing humanitarian assistance to the Palestinian people.

Prime Minister Modi took to Twitter to share the conversation with the public, stating, "Spoke to the President of the Palestinian Authority H.E. Mahmoud Abbas. Conveyed my condolences at the loss of civilian lives at the Al Ahli Hospital in Gaza. We will continue to send humanitarian assistance for the Palestinian people."

The conversation between the two leaders was marked by discussions on the ongoing turmoil in the region. Prime Minister Modi expressed deep concern regarding the increasing levels of terrorism, violence, and the deteriorating security situation in the Middle East. The conversation underscored the need for peace, stability, and security for all nations in the region.

Furthermore, Prime Minister Modi reaffirmed India's unwavering principled stance on the Israel-Palestine issue, advocating for a peaceful and negotiated resolution that respects the aspirations of both the Israeli and Palestinian peoples.