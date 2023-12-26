NEW DELHI: In a big indicator of his ever-growing popularity, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has become the first world leader to amass a staggering two crore or 20 million subscribers on his official YouTube channel. The Narendra Modi Channel, which features diverse content, has outperformed not only other Indian politicians but also world leaders in terms of the number of subscribers and the amount of video views.

PM Narendra Modi Achieves Another Milestone

PM Narendra Modi boasts an extensive digital footprint with approximately 23,000 videos on his YouTube channel. Beyond YouTube, his influence extends to other platforms such as Instagram and WhatsApp.

PM @narendramodi becomes first world leader whose YouTube Channel reaches 2 crore subscribers. pic.twitter.com/imOaaenq6s — Press Trust of India (@PTI_News) December 26, 2023

In 2022, PM Narendra Modi's YouTube channel crossed one crore subscribers, with the highest subscriptions on the platform amongst top global leaders.

Diverse Content On YouTube

On YouTube, the Prime Minister has curated a diverse range of content, covering various aspects of governance, policies, and public addresses. The vast collection of videos caters to a wide audience, providing insights into his leadership and initiatives.

Engagement Across Social Channels

Apart from YouTube, Prime Minister Modi actively engages with the public through other social media platforms like X, Instagram and WhatsApp. His presence on these channels is marked by a substantial number of followers, indicating a significant reach and impact on diverse demographics.

Interactive Governance Through Social Media

The extensive use of platforms such as X, Instagram and WhatsApp showcases a commitment to interactive governance. By leveraging these channels, Prime Minister Modi ensures direct communication with citizens, fostering transparency and accessibility.

Building A Comprehensive Digital Narrative

PM Modi's substantial presence across various digital platforms contributes to the creation of a comprehensive digital narrative. Through videos, images, and text-based content, Prime Minister Modi has established a multifaceted online persona, reaching a broad spectrum of the population.

Prime Minister Modi's digital strategy goes beyond YouTube, encompassing a strategic presence on X, Instagram and WhatsApp, enhancing the government's communication and engagement with the public.