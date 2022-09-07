BREAKING: Rajpath in Delhi to now be 'Kartavya Path', NDMC passes proposal

New Delhi: The New Delhi Municipal Council (NDMC) on Wednesday (September 7, 2022) passed a proposal to rename the iconic "Rajpath" as "Kartavya Path". The decision was taken in a special NDMC meeting.

"As we complete 75 yrs of Independence, it is only fitting to shed the colonial baggage & move towards India@100 in the #AmritKaal w our own legacy. The renaming of “Rajpath” to “Kartavyapath” is a reminder that d spirit of public service is not “right to rule” but “duty to serve”," Lok Sabha MP and NDMC member Meenakshi Lekhi said.

Rajpath, notably, was known as Kingsway during British Rule.

In his Independence Day speech this year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi had stressed the abolition of symbols that reflect the colonial mindset.

The development comes a day ahead of PM Modi inaugurating the entire stretch, which has been renovated under his government's ambitious Central Vista redevelopment project.

Meanwhile, NDMC Vice Chairman Satish Upadhyay said that the proposal was received from the Ministry of Housing and Urban Affairs. He said that now the entire stretch and the area from the Netaji statue at India Gate to the Rashtrapati Bhavan will be known as 'Kartavya Path'.

Central Vista redevelopment project

The redevelopment project of Central Vista also envisages a new triangular Parliament building, a common central secretariat, a new residence of the prime minister, a prime minister's office, and a new vice-president's enclave.

As pe reports, the revamped Central Vista Avenue along the Rajpath will have state-wise food stalls, red granite walkways with greenery all around, vending zones, parking lots and round-the-clock security.

On the day of the inauguration on September 8, visitors will not be allowed on the stretch from the India Gate to Man Singh Road, but they can use the remaining part. From September 9, the entire stretch will be thrown open to the public.

A senior official said there would be two blocks near the India Gate and each block has eight shops, adding that some states have shown their interest to set up their food stalls.

(With agency inputs)