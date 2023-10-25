trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2679942
Ram Temple Idol Consecration On January 22, PM Modi To Attend Ceremony

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath inspected the ongoing construction work recently ahead of the temple inauguration. 

A big update has come related to Ram temple opening in Ayodhya. According to the latest update, pran pratistha (consecration) of Lord Ram's idol will take place on January 22. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol consecration ceremony will take place around 12.30 pm. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai, Chairman of the construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi trust Nripendra Mishra and Shankracharya of Udipi today met PM Narendra Modi and extended invitation for the ceremony which PM Modi heartily accepted. 

"Jai Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions. The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. They invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration in Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion," said PM Modi.

Rai also issued a statement confirming meeting with PM Modi saying that they extended an invitation to the PM for the consecration ceremony on January 22.

Addressing public on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said that the construction of Ram Temple at his birthplace is  is a symbol of the patience of Indians for centuries. "We are fortunate enough to witness the construction of Ram Temple, and on the next Ramnavami in Ayodhya, every note echoing in Ramlala's temple will bring joy to the world. The construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram at His birthplace is a symbol of the patience of Indians for centuries," the PM said, adding, that only a few months are left for Lord Ram to reside in the Ram Temple. 

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recenlty inspected the ongoing construction work ahead of the temple inauguration. CM Yogi visited the the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on October 21.  "We are trying to finish most of the projects before Deepotsav. A moment full of pride will come for the state and country when, in January 2024, the Prime Minister will establish Lord Ram in a grand temple," said the UP CM adding that the double-engine government has sanctioned projects of more than Rs 30,000 crore for the development work in the city.

The construction work at the Ram temple is underway to meet the deadline for its scheduled inauguration in January next year.

