Ram Temple Idol Consecration On January 22, PM Modi To Attend Ceremony

A big update has come related to Ram temple opening in Ayodhya. According to the latest update, pran pratistha (consecration) of Lord Ram's idol will take place on January 22. The event will be attended by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The idol consecration ceremony will take place around 12.30 pm. General Secretary of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Champat Rai, Chairman of the construction committee of Ram Janmabhoomi trust Nripendra Mishra and Shankracharya of Udipi today met PM Narendra Modi and extended invitation for the ceremony which PM Modi heartily accepted.

"Jai Siya Ram! Today is a day full of emotions. The officials of Shri Ram Janmabhoomi Teerth Kshetra Trust had come to meet me at my residence. They invited me to come to Ayodhya on the occasion of consecration in Shri Ram temple. I feel very blessed. It is my good fortune that in my lifetime, I will witness this historic occasion," said PM Modi.

जय सियाराम!



आज का दिन बहुत भावनाओं से भरा हुआ है। अभी श्रीराम जन्मभूमि तीर्थ क्षेत्र ट्रस्ट के पदाधिकारी मुझसे मेरे निवास स्थान पर मिलने आए थे। उन्होंने मुझे श्रीराम मंदिर में प्राण-प्रतिष्ठा के अवसर पर अयोध्या आने के लिए निमंत्रित किया है।



मैं खुद को बहुत धन्य महसूस कर रहा… pic.twitter.com/rc801AraIn — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) October 25, 2023

Rai also issued a statement confirming meeting with PM Modi saying that they extended an invitation to the PM for the consecration ceremony on January 22.

#WATCH | General Secretary of Sri Ram Janambhoomi Trust Champat Rai on meeting PM Narendra Modi and confirming January 22, 2024 as the date of installation of Lord Ram idol in the Garbhagriha of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya, Uttar Pradesh. pic.twitter.com/wBtWetiNW6 — ANI (@ANI) October 25, 2023

Addressing public on the occasion of Vijaya Dashmi or Dussehra yesterday, Prime Minister Modi said that the construction of Ram Temple at his birthplace is is a symbol of the patience of Indians for centuries. "We are fortunate enough to witness the construction of Ram Temple, and on the next Ramnavami in Ayodhya, every note echoing in Ramlala's temple will bring joy to the world. The construction of the grand temple of Lord Ram at His birthplace is a symbol of the patience of Indians for centuries," the PM said, adding, that only a few months are left for Lord Ram to reside in the Ram Temple.

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath recenlty inspected the ongoing construction work ahead of the temple inauguration. CM Yogi visited the the Ram Janmabhoomi complex in Ayodhya on October 21. "We are trying to finish most of the projects before Deepotsav. A moment full of pride will come for the state and country when, in January 2024, the Prime Minister will establish Lord Ram in a grand temple," said the UP CM adding that the double-engine government has sanctioned projects of more than Rs 30,000 crore for the development work in the city.

निर्माणाधीन श्री रामजन्मभूमि मंदिर से आज के कुछ चित्र



Some pictures clicked today at Shri Ramjanmabhumi mandir site. pic.twitter.com/Jdou20Q2ks — Shri Ram Janmbhoomi Teerth Kshetra (@ShriRamTeerth) October 18, 2023

The construction work at the Ram temple is underway to meet the deadline for its scheduled inauguration in January next year.