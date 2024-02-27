Breaking: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies At 94

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq today passed away at the age of 94. He was born in 1930.

Who Was Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq?

Shafiqur Rahman Bark was often in discussions regarding his controversial statements. Barq was close to the founder of the SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav. He won the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1996.

He launched a movement for the sake of Babri Masjid on democratic and constitutional lines in 1986. After which, he was imprisoned in the District Jail of Moradabad under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act.

