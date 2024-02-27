trendingNow,recommendedStoriesenglish2725408
NewsIndia
SAMAJWADI PARTY

Breaking: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies At 94

Rahman was ill for a long time and was admitted to a hospital in Moradabad. He was an MP from the Sabhal district in Uttar Pradesh.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Priyanshu Priya|Last Updated: Feb 27, 2024, 11:03 AM IST|Source: Bureau
Follow Us

Trending Photos

Breaking: Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq Dies At 94

Samajwadi Party MP Shafiqur Rahman Barq today passed away at the age of 94. He was born in 1930. 

Who Was Shafiq Ur Rahman Barq?

Shafiqur Rahman Bark was often in discussions regarding his controversial statements. Barq was close to the founder of the SP, Mulayam Singh Yadav. He won the Lok Sabha elections for the first time in 1996. 

He launched a movement for the sake of Babri Masjid on democratic and constitutional lines in 1986. After which, he was imprisoned in the District Jail of Moradabad under the Maintenance of Internal Security Act. 

This is a developing story

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Inside Story of 'Mamata' on 'Shahjahan Sheikh' in Sandeshkhali
DNA Video
DNA: What is Open Book Exam?
DNA Video
DNA test of 'compulsions' of 'regional party' of Congress
DNA Video
DNA: ED issues look out notice against Byju's founder Raveendran
DNA Video
DNA: Farmers' objective 'Solution or ruckus'?
DNA Video
DNA: Ameen Sayani News: Tribute to radio's 'superstar' Ameen Sayani
DNA Video
DNA: Pakistan New PM: Inside Story of Bilawal-Shehbaz Deal
DNA Video
DNA: How much is the farmers' movement costing common people?
DNA Video
DNA test of AAP's 'supreme victory' in Chandigarh mayor election
DNA Video
DNA: What is China's interest in Pakistan elections?