BREAKING: Seat-Sharing In INDIA Bloc Will Take Time, Says RJD Supremo Lalu Yadav

The veteran Bihar politician also, meanwhile, declined the invite to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Ritesh K Srivastava|Last Updated: Jan 17, 2024, 12:36 PM IST|Source: Bureau
NEW DELHI: Former Bihar Chief Minister and RJD supremo Lalu Prasad Yadav on Wednesday said that reaching an agreement on seat-sharing in the opposition INDIA bloc is not easy. "Seat sharing does not happen so quickly in an alliance.... it will take time,'' Lalu said. The veteran Bihar politician also, meanwhile, declined the invite to attend the Ram Temple Pran Pratistha ceremony scheduled to be held on January 22 in Ayodhya.

''I will not go to Ayodhya to attend the Pran Pratishtha ceremony of the Ram Temple," Lalu told reporters. 

 

 

The Pran-Pratistha ceremony of the Ram Mandir in Ayodhya is scheduled for January 22, while the rituals for the same began on Tuesday (Jan 16)

