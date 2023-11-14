BREAKING: Six Killed As Car Gets Crushed Under Truck On Muzaffarnagar Highway
A horrific accident took place on the Muzaffarnagar National Highway, when a car carrying six people was crushed under a 22-wheeler truck.
New Delhi: A horrific accident took place on the Muzaffarnagar National Highway, when a car carrying six people was crushed under a 22-wheeler truck. The car was on its way from Delhi to Haridwar, when it collided with the truck at 4 am near the Rampur crossing in the Chapar area. The impact was so severe that the car got stuck under the truck and dragged for several meters. The car accident claimed the lives of six friends. They were residents of Shahdara, Delhi.
