MUZAFFARNAGAR ACCIDENT

BREAKING: Six Killed As Car Gets Crushed Under Truck On Muzaffarnagar Highway

A horrific accident took place on the Muzaffarnagar National Highway, when a car carrying six people was crushed under a 22-wheeler truck. 

Written By Zee Media Bureau|Edited By:  Shivam Kumar Mishra|Last Updated: Nov 14, 2023, 09:11 AM IST
New Delhi: A horrific accident took place on the Muzaffarnagar National Highway, when a car carrying six people was crushed under a 22-wheeler truck. The car was on its way from Delhi to Haridwar, when it collided with the truck at 4 am near the Rampur crossing in the Chapar area. The impact was so severe that the car got stuck under the truck and dragged for several meters. The car accident claimed the lives of six friends. They were residents of Shahdara, Delhi. 

