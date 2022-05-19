New Delhi: Former Punjab Congress president Sunil Jakhar on Thursday formally joined the BJP, days after he quit the grand old party. He was inducted into the saffron party fold in the presence of BJP president JP Nadda in the national capital.

Former Punjab Congress Chief Sunil Jakhar joins Bharatiya Janata Party in presence of party president JP Nadda in Delhi pic.twitter.com/eoUHhHH1Ul — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Welcoming him to the party, Nadda said, "I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab."

I welcome Sunil Jakhar to Bharatiya Janata Party. He is an experienced political leader who made a name for himself during his political career. I am confident he will play a big role in strengthening the party in Punjab: BJP president JP Nadda in Delhi pic.twitter.com/SqJFjIMS8T — ANI (@ANI) May 19, 2022

Speaking in his turn, Jakhar revealed that he was "sidelined" because he pointed out that the party can't treat Punjab in percentages and divide people over caste.

"I had a 50-year-old relationship with Congress, my family has been with the party for three generations since 1972. I considered it family," he said, claiming that he quit Congress, not because of any personal dispute, but "fundamental issues" with the party.

Jakhar had quit the Congress last week after lashing out at former Punjab chief minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Twitter, saying that he was "not an asset" as portrayed by the party leadership.

A former Lok Sabha member, Jakhar was removed from all party posts by the Congress disciplinary committee following allegations of anti-party activities by certain Punjab unit leaders against him.

He also lashed out at veteran Congress leader Ambika Soni for her statement on the "repercussions of having a Hindu chief minister in Punjab". Jakhar also held Soni's statement as one of the reasons for the Congress' drubbing in the Punjab assembly polls earlier this year.

If BJP sources are to be believed, then Sunil Jakhar might be sent to the Rajya Sabha from Punjab.