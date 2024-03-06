NEW DELHI: In an unpleasant development, a trainer aircraft crashed in Madhya Pradesh's Guna district on Wednesday evening. According to initial reports, a woman pilot sustained injuries in the crash. The trainer aircraft, flying from Neemuch to Dhana, made an emergency after developing a technical snag. The aircraft lost control while making an emergency landing and crashed.

The trainee pilot, who sustained injuries, has been admitted to the hospital.

Sharing more details, Sub Inspector, Guna, Chanchal Tiwari told reporters, ''After developing a malfunction, a trainee aircraft flying from Neemuch to Dhana made an emergency landing during which it lost control. The trainee pilot sustained injuries and has been admitted to the hospital."

More details are awaited.