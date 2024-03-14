BREAKING: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee Sustains 'Major' Injury, Rushed To Hospital

KOLKATA: West Bengal CM Mamata Banerjee has reportedly sustained a major injury in an accident, her party said in a post on X. ''Our chairperson @MamataOfficial sustained a major injury. Please keep her in your prayers,'' West Bengal's ruling party posted on X.

According to initial reports, the West Bengal Chief Minister suffered major injuries to her forehead. The All India Trinamool Congress shared photos of the party chief lying on a hospital bed with a deep cut in the middle of her forehead and blood on her face.

She reportedly slipped at her Kalighat resident after which she was immediately rushed to the SSKM Hospital by her party workers.