Delhi schools

BREAKING: Winter break announced for primary classes in Delhi govt schools

Delhi Government schools will observe winter break for pre-primary and primary classes from January 1-15.

BREAKING: Winter break announced for primary classes in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: Delhi Government schools will observe winter break for pre-primary and primary classes from January 1-15.

The schools will not conduct online or offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets during this period.

