BREAKING: Winter break announced for primary classes in Delhi govt schools

New Delhi: Delhi Government schools will observe winter break for pre-primary and primary classes from January 1-15.
The schools will not conduct online or offline teaching-learning activities through worksheets during this period.
— ANI (@ANI) December 27, 2021
