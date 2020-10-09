British professor calls idlis 'boring', Shashi Tharoor joins netizens to school him

New Delhi: A British professor who called idlis "the most boring" is being schooled on Twitter for his post. UK-based Professor of History and expert in India-Britain studies Edward Anderson, replied to a food

In a question posted on Twitter about "what's that one dish you could never understand why people like soo much". Anderson replied, "Idli are the most boring things in the world."

Anderson further said, "Before the whole of south India attacks me, can I just say that I love dosa and appam and basically all south Indian food. But idli (and puttu for that matter) are insufferable," he wrote.

The post caught the attention of several south Indians and all idli lovers on the internet even the attention of Congress MP Shashi Tharoor and his son Ishan Tharoor.

"I think I've encountered the most offensive take on Twitter," Ishan Tharoor tweeted.

In reply, Shashi Tharoor wrote, "Yes, my son, there are some who are truly challenged in this world. Civilisation is hard to acquire: the taste & refinement to appreciate idlis, enjoy cricket, or watch ottamthullal is not given to every mortal. Take pity on this poor man, for he may never know what Life can be."

To which Anderson said, "Having accidentally enraged the entirety of South India (and its omnipresent diaspora) on Twitter, it was only right to order idlis for lunch. I'm very sorry to report that my unpopular - or "blasphemous", as some have said - opinion remains unchanged."

At the end of it all, his opinion on idlis remained unchanged.