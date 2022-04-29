हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Akhilesh-Mayawati

'Can't achieve his own dreams...': Mayawati's fresh attack at Akhilesh Yadav

Akhilesh Yadav had said that his Samajwadi Party tied up with Mayawati's BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election because he wanted her to become Prime Minister

Bahujan Samaj Party supremo Mayawati today put out a series of tweets mocking Akhilesh Yadav for saying he wanted her to become Prime Minister. A person who can't achieve his own dream of becoming Chief Minister can hardly talk, she sneered.

"When the Samajwadi Party chief could not fulfil his own dream of becoming Chief Minister even after securing the votes of Muslims and Yadavs and forming an alliance with several parties, how can he fulfil the dream of others to become Prime Minister," Mayawati tweeted in Hindi.

In a related tweet, the former UP chief minister wondered how a party that managed to win only five seats in Uttar Pradesh in the last Lok Sabha polls despite stitching up an alliance with the BSP will make her the prime minister. “Therefore, they need to stop making such childish statements,” she added.

Akhilesh Yadav had said that his Samajwadi Party tied up with Mayawati's BSP (Bahujan Samaj Party) ahead of the 2019 Lok Sabha election because he wanted her to become Prime Minister. In this context Mayawati reacted strongly.  

The BSP and the SP contested the 2019 general election in an alliance but parted ways subsequently and have regularly hit out at each other since then.

