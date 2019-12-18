BSP delegation to meet President Kovind seeking withdrawal of Citizenship Amendment Act

New Delhi: Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) Parliamentary delegation will meet President Ram Nath Kovind on Wednesday (December 17) over Citizenship Amendment Act. The party will apparise him of the party's stand against the recently introduced law, and will urge the President to take it back.

On Tuesday, the BSP Chief, Mayawati, has asked the central government to take back this "unconstitutional law", otherwise it may lead to negative consequences in the future, adding "The government should not create an emergency like circumstances."

"Our party will also raise our voices in the UP Assembly against the Citizenship Amendment Act and crimes against women," Mayawati said.

Live TV

BSP chief Mayawati's statement comes in the wake of protests in several parts of the country over against the CAA, which was approved by Parliament in its recently concluded winter session and later given assent by the President.

Earlier on Tuesday, BSP national spokesperson Sudhindra Bhadoria condemned the violence in university campuses in Delhi and other places and urged students to protest peacefully in order to preserve the Constitution and democracy.

Bhadoria told ANI, "As responsible political workers, we believe that this nation should be run through the Constitution in a democratic manner. Mayawatiji has also appealed for peace and sanity across India. I must also add that those people who have entered the campuses without the permission of the Vice-Chancellor have vitiated the academic freedom and also vitiated the nature of peace and harmony which should prevail in the campuses."

Earlier on Monday, Mayawati had termed the violence "unfortunate", and urged the Central and state governments to conduct a high-level judicial inquiry into the incidents of violence in Aligarh Muslim University (AMU) and Jamia Millia Islamia (JMI) University.

"The protests against the new Citizenship (Amendment) Act at AMU and JMI, where several innocent students and citizens, is very unfortunate, and the party expresses solidarity with the affected people," Mayawati had tweeted.