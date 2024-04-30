BUDAUN: After his purported photographs surfaced on social media with some girls, Samajwadi party candidate Aditya Yadav on Tuesday alleged that some of his pictures from his student life were made viral by the BJP IT department.

In the pictures that surfaced on the internet, Yadav was seen posing in a swimming pool with some girls. "These photographs are of my student life. Some of the girls shown in the pictures are my friends and some are sisters, who tie Rakhi on my hand," he told reporters.

"As I am married, some are my wife's friends also. By making these photos viral, BJP has violated the right to privacy of these girls. It shows their (BJP) character. For politics they can go down to any level," he said.

"It is possible that they (BJP) might release my obscene videos using AI (Artificial Intelligence)," he said. Yadav further claimed that SP would comfortably win the polls from the Budaun Lok Sabha constituency because of which the BJP was frustrated. Polling in Budaun will be held in the third phase on May 7.