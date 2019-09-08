Buddhadeb Bhattacharya conscious, is talking: Kolkata hospital in medical bulletin

Kolkata: Former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya is conscious and is alert and talking, as per a medical bulletin issued by Kolkata's Woodland Hospital on Sunday morning.

The veteran CPI(M) leader had to be admitted to the ICCU of the hospital on Friday. He has reportedly been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder for the last two years.

The hospital's medical bulletin on Sunday informed that the vital parameters of the 75-year-old were being maintained. "He is tolerating oral food and had ice-cream and papaya today morning. He is tolerating BiPAP (non invasive ventilation) so far. He took BiPAP nearly 6hrs last night. His Chest Xray shows signs of resolution and improvement of Pneumonitis and his HB level has risen to 10gm/dl. His carbon dioxide levels have come down."

The hospital added that Bhattacharya will continue to need oxygen and that he is being monitored by a team of eight doctors.

Bhattacharya was the CM of the state between 2000 and 2011, taking over from Jyoti Basu who had been the CM since 1977. The political power and clout enjoyed by CPI(M) in West Bengal came to an end in 2011 when TMC won the Assembly election.