Former West Bengal CM Buddhadeb Bhattacharya admitted in hospital

File photo

Veteran CPI(M) leader and former West Bengal Chief Minister Buddhadeb Bhattacharya was admitted to hospital on Friday. He has reportedly been suffering from Chronic Obstructive Pulmonary Disorder for the last two years.

Bhattacharya, 75, was admitted to the ICCU unit of Woodlands Hospital in Kolkata. His condition is said to be serious.

West Bengal CM and Trinamool Congress chief Mamata Banerjee visited the hospital and made inquiries about Bhattacharya's condition.

Bhattacharya was the CM of the state between 2000 and 2011, taking over from Jyoti Basu who had been the CM since 1977. The political power and clout enjoyed by CPI(M) in West Bengal came to an end in 2011 when TMC won the Assembly election.

