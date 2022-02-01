Budget 2022: From PM Narendra Modi to Rahul Gandhi - top political reactions

PM Narendra Modi led the battery of top BJP leaders to hail the union budget presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman today. The Prime Minister hailed the budget as a guarantee to "bright future for youth." Following the Prime Minister were union ministers Amit Shah, Rajnath Singh, G Kishan Reddy and Chief Ministers Yogi Adityanath and Shivraj Singh Chauhan.

PM Narendra Modi on Budget 2022

- "This budget brings in new hopes and opportunities for the people. It strengthens the economy; it's full of 'more infrastructure, more investment, more growth and more jobs'. There is also a new provision of green jobs; budget ensures a bright future for youth"

- "Besides the cleaning of Maa Ganga, a major step has been taken for the welfare of farmers. Natural farming on the banks of river Ganga in Uttarakhand, Uttar Pradesh, Jharkhand, Bihar, West Bengal will be promoted. This will help make rive Ganga chemical-free"

- "For the first time in the country, 'Parvat Mala' scheme is being kickstarted for regions like Himachal Pradesh, Uttarakhand, J&K, northeast. It'll facilitate modern system of transportation & connectivity in hills. This will provide strength to border villages"

Rahul Gandhi on Budget 2022

- M0di G0vernment’s Zer0 Sum Budget!

Nothing for

- Salaried class

- Middle class

- The poor & deprived

- Youth

- Farmers

- MSMEs

Hardeep Singh Puri on Budget 2022

- One point to note is what FM said that last month's GST collection is a record Rs 1.49 Lakh Crores. So, the economy is doing very well. I think the focus on growth - infrastructure growth - I'm very encouraged by the announcements.

- As far as my Ministry is concerned, the announcement related to the PM Awas Yojana - 80 lakh homes will be completed under that and Rs 48,000 crores have been set aside for that.

Congress leader Anand Sharma on Budget 2022

- "The expectation that Budget will bring relief for the poor and common people, and taxpayers who are affected by rising inflation has not been fulfilled. Rising inequality has not been addressed. This Budget has brought no relief for small industries also"

Congress leader Mallikargun Khadge on Budget 2022

Budget is only for the rich; has nothing for the poor. It's Arjuna and Dronacharya's budget, not Eklavya's,(from Mahabharata). They also mentioned cryptocurrency, which doesn't have any law, nor has it been discussed before;budget benefitting their friends.

Madhya Pradesh CM Shivraj Singh Chouhan on Budget 2022

- "This is a budget for the common man; to benefit the poor, lower middle class, middle class. Allocation of Rs 1400 crores for the Ken Betwa Linking project will change Bundelkhand. This budget will double farmer's income"

UP CM Yogi Adityanath on Budget 2022

- "This is a progressive Budget; benefits all sections especially farmers, women, youth. Important announcements such as MSP, measures to double farmers income, 60 lakh jobs for youth,measures for women empowerment such as Mission Shakti will boost our economy."

