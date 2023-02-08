Budget Session: Congress president Mallikarjun Kharge Calls PM Modi 'Mauni Baba,' Faces Flak From RS Chair

New Delhi: Mallikarjun Kharge, the Leader of Opposition (LoP) and Congress president, on Wednesday faced flak from Rajya Sabha chairperson Jagdeep Dhnk for calling Prime Minister Narendra Modi a ‘Mauni Baba’ (silent monk). While leading the Opposition attack during the Motion of Thanks on the President`s Address in the Rajya Sabha, Kharge said, "The people who spread hatred, if the PM raises an eye on them, they will sit down thinking I will not get a ticket this time. But today he has chosen to remain quiet. He has become a Mouni Baba."

Attacking the Modi government over the Hindenburg-Adani row, Kharge said that "one person became rich as his wealth increased 12 times from 2019", which drew objections from the Chair and Treasury bench.

"Wealth of one of the closest friends of the Prime Minister increased by 12 times in 2.5 years. In 2014 it was Rs 50,000 crore group while in 2019 it became Rs 1 lakh crore group but what Jadu (magic) happened suddenly in two years assets worth Rs 12 lakh crore came. Is it due to the favour of friendship," said Kharge.

However, the chair and the treasury benches objected to it and Chairman Jagdeep Dhankhar said, "You are insinuating the Prime Minister which can`t be allowed... Any report from any corner of the world cannot be quoted here."

Even the leader of the House, Piyush Goyal said that LoP casting aspersions on the Prime Minister are unacceptable. While BJP`s Sushil Modi raised the point of order that any allegations made, a notice should be given in advance which the chair will validate. The Finance Minister too said, "The LoP is insinuating the Hon`ble Prime Minister. " The Congress members said that they have not taken the name of the Prime Minister.

The LoP, however, continued his tirade against the Adani Group. He said that the group is taking money from the public sector banks and purchasing public sector undertakings. "Privatisation is also diminishing the reservation system which they could have got in the PSUs," said Kharge.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi is due to reply to the Motion of Thanks to President Droupadi Murmu's address in the Lok Sabha on Wednesday. It may be noted that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday made a scathing attack on Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the BJP-led NDA government at the Centre over the Hindenburg report against the Gautam Adani-led Adani Group.

During his speech, the Congress Wayanad MP alleged that the meteoric rise in Gautam Adani's fortunes happened after the BJP came to power in 2014 as he rose in the global rich list from the 609th to the second spot eventually.