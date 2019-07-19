Budget Session of Parliament likely to be extended to ensure passage of key bills

Prime Minister Narendra Modi-led NDA government at the Centre is likely to extend the ongoing budget session of Parliament, in a bid to ensure passage of key bills like triple talaq. According to sources, the session may be extended by three or five days.

A final decision in this regard will be taken on Monday after taking stock of the number of bills that are pending. Notably, Prime Minister Modi had told MPs at the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) Parliamentary Party meet on Tuesday that the session might go on for longer and hence they should make their plans accordingly.

The Budget Session had commenced on June 17 with Prime Minister Modi and other elected leaders had taken oath as Members of Lok Sabha.

The highlights of the current session of Parliament has been oath taking by elected representatives, election of Om Birla as Lok Sabha Speaker, Motion of Thanks on the President Ram Nath Kovind’s joint address, financial business relating to Union Budget for 2019-20.

The session also witnessed India's first full time woman Finance Minister, Nirmala Sitharaman, present her maiden Budget on the floor of the House. The session was slated to end on July 26.

One of the key bills passed by the Lok Sabha during the session was National Investigation Agency (Amendment) Bill 2019, which aims at strengthening the central anti-terror agency and empowering its officials.

The Motor Vehicle (Amendment) Bill was also introduced in the current session by Union Transport Minister Nitin Gadkari. The bill proposes to levy heavy penalty on those who violate traffic norms.